TSU holds scholarship gala

JACKSON, Tenn.–One university holds an event to help future students.

Tennessee State University held it’s 4th annual Valentines Scholarship Gala at the Star Center Saturday night.

Organizers say around 300 people attended the gala.

The event was a fundraiser to help fund scholarships for students in Jackson-Madison County who want to attend TSU.

Organizers say they’re positioned to award three scholarships this year.

“We have so many students who came from families who can’t afford to send them to college. It’s a big help, a big boost, for our students. We have so many students who go home because they can’t afford to stay there,” TSU president Glenda Glover said.

The event featured dinner and a jazz performance.