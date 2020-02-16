Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Founders Day

JACKSON, Tenn.– In celebration of 112 years of service to all mankind.

“I’ve been an aka for 35 years,” said Sorority member Patricia Beasley.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated showed up in their perpetual pearls, to honor their beloved organization.

“I’m excited we celebrated our 112th founders day,” said Gamma Alpha Omega President Machelle Banks.

A day founded on January 15th, 1908 on the campus of Howard University in Washington D.C.

Sunday, the Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Jackson TN observed their founders day at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.

That evening pink and green lights were shined on members of the sorority but also to local nonprofits and students of Jackson-Madison County Schools.

The sorority donated $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club, plus a student of North Side High School was awarded a full scholarship to Tennessee State University.

“The accomplishments, the challenges, how the grace of god has sustained us,” said Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“For the first time and the existence of Gamma Alpha Omega, we had an international president to come to Jackson, TN,” said Banks.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated’s International President, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover is the guest speaker, an appearance many sorority members do not take lightly.

“It’s not every chapter that gets to have the international president come to their founders day,” said Beasley.

Sorority member Patricia Beasley, said she is honored to be in the presence of the international president as well as being awarded this years most Precious Pearl.

“This is the most respected, the most highest, reward you can get in our sorority, I don’t take it for granted, I really appreciate my sisters for voting me in for this award,” said Beasley.

The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter also donated $1,000 to HBCU for life, which is a program target of the sorority.