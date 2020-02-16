Exotic pet expo’s last day in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Animal lovers flocked to the Jackson Fairgrounds Sunday for the exotic pet expo.

Hundreds of people filled the fairgrounds for a glimpse of some unique animals including snakes, spiders and even scorpions.

Attendees also shopped around at different vendors for both pets and supplies.

“We are here to spread love and awareness for all the really cool exotic animals and pets here. We have like hedgehogs, all kinds of birds, things you don’t see in your regular pet store or in your everyday life,” said Dustin Bickerstaff.

The next exotic pet expo in Jackson will take place in October.