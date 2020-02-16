House collapses in Hardin County landslide

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Footage released by the Hardin County Fire Department shows a house collapsing.

According to the Hardin County Fire Department, around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon firefighters were called to Glendale Road on reports of a landslide along the Tennessee River.

Two homes were in danger of collapsing and residents were evacuated.

About an hour later, video captured one of the vacant homes collapsing down a steep bank.

There are no injuries reported.

The highway department has closed that area of Glendale Road.