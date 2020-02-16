New adoption bill sparks protests in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A protest for LGBTQ adoption rights and a counter-protest were held in Legislative Plaza in Nashville on Saturday.

The Tennessee Activist Coalition held the protest in response to Gov. Bill Lee’s new bill, which assures continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBTQ families and others based on religious beliefs.

The group was met with counter-protesters, who brought signs and a megaphone.

Witnesses say there was a small altercation between people for and against the bill.