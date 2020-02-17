Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office search for missing disabled woman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman last seen Friday night.

Chasity Finney, age 44, was last seen on Highway 54 West in Haywood County on Friday, February 14 at approximately 11:33 p.m.

Investigators say Finney is a paraplegic and is unable to walk.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pajama bottoms with some sort of pattern on them, investigators say.

She was in a 2007 Chevy Impala tag #CNB-032 with a friend before her disappearance, according to investigators.

If you have any information please contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.