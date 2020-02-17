JMCSS encourages families to prep for Pre-K registration

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents of students who turn four-years-old on or before August 15, 2020 should begin preparing now for Pre-K registration.

Registration for the Jackson-Madison County School System Pre-Kindergarten program will open on March 24, 2020 for the 2020-2021 school year.

In order to apply for Pre-K, parents must register online and turn in required documents.

While the online application will not open until March 23, parents can get ready now by gathering documents that will be needed for registration:

Certification of immunization Must be signed on top right corner for the physical Must be checked on the bottom left corner and signed on the bottom right corner for immunization Blue cards for Health Department Immunization print out cannot be accepted.

Copy of state certified birth certificate. A mother’s copy of hospital copy cannot be accepted .

. Copy of Social Security card or verification of social security number from Social Security Office (if available)

Household income verification. This can include: most recent check stub, most recent tax return, public assistance case or SSI pay stub

Three (3) proofs of residency in Jackson, Tenn., or Madison County, Tenn. This can include: mortgage documents or property deed, apartment or home lease, utility bills, driver’s license, voter precinct identification or automobile registration.

JMCSS will host a Pre-K Registration Extravaganza the first week of Pre-K registration.

Parents will be able to come to Central Office March 24-27 between 8:30-3:30 to turn in required documents and will receive tentative Pre-K placement by email the week of March 30.

If you have additional questions about Pre-K registration, contact Nova Early Learning Center at (731) 427-6396 or email lmlewis@jmcss.org