Local fire department raises flags for Presidents’ Day

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local fire department decorates their downtown in celebration of Presidents’ Day.

The Trenton Fire Department put up more than 50 flags for the holiday.

Captain Corey Kesterson says every year firefighters are up around 7 a.m. on College Street to get the job done. It’s become a tradition at Fire Station Number 1.

“But basically, we do it to honor our past and present presidents, and I mean it’s just a token of our appreciation and gratitude for the highest office,” Captain Kesterson said.

Captain Kesterson says they’ve been putting flags up for more than 30 years.