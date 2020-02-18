Cold and Somewhat Clearer Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, February 18th

We’ve received 0.86″ of rain so far today – a third of an inch more than forecast. Thunderstorms this morning lead to higher-than-expect rainfall amounts and it continues to pour across most of West Tennessee. We’ll slowly start to see the rain leave later tonight allowing for welcome dry weather Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers are likely to stick around into the evening in West Tennessee. It may not be until after 9 o’clock that the rain leaves entirely presenting us with some drier weather Wednesday morning. We’ll continue to get closer to the freezing mark overnight, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with the clearest weather from the later hours of the morning through the early afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the lower 50s Wednesday, but breezy weather will make it feel like middle 40s at the warmest point of the day. We’re still monitoring the potential for a wintry mix on Thursday, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com