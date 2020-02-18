Decatur County teacher gives back to students by honoring family

PARSONS, Tenn. — To Parsons Elementary teacher Danny Littles, his students are his world. He invests a lot of his time running the school’s STEAM and honor society program.

“It’s very, very important to me that kids learn to work with their hands as well as with their heads,” Littles said.

The last three years have been hard for him after the loss of his parents and brother. Littles says they were his biggest inspiration, and his family always knew about his passion for helping children.

In their honor he plans on giving back, by selling the remaining items from his parents’ estate to help benefit his students and the programs.

“What would have made mom and dad the happiest would be where it could be used to help others,” Littles said.

His students let him know how he’s helped them grow in the classroom.

“He helps with everything that we do in the honors society, and it’s a pleasure to have him as a teacher,” said Seth Lunsford, a fourth grade student and the school’s honor society president.

“We’re basically learning about how to do stuff like in life instead of sitting there and not doing nothing,” said fourth grade student Jermiha Cole, who’s also part of the STEAM program. “He’s basically just pushing us to strive and do stuff.”

Littles is planning on holding the sale this Saturday, February 22.

“The labors of their life being turned into opportunities for these kids and their future, I mean that’s what my parents were all about,” said Littles.

The sale will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 719 Jeanette Holladay Rd. in Parsons.