Memphis man accused of stabbing wife, stepdaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been accused of stabbing his wife and stepdaughter in Tennessee, killing the younger woman.

News outlets report 34-year-old Ledis Sanchez was arrested Monday. Memphis police say he attacked the women early Sunday morning.

Sanchez’s stepdaughter, 18-year-old Sierra Howard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, who is married to Sanchez, is in a hospital in critical condition.

A motive for the attack hasn’t been released.

Sanchez is charged with murder and attempted murder. He is currently in the Shelby County Jail.

It isn’t clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.