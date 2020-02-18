Mugshots : Madison County : 02/14/20 – 02/18/20 February 18, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/27Sean Dillon Henley Violation of probation, theft over $1000, theft of services, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/27Akisha Coby Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/27John Freeman Hess Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/27Melissa Pitcher Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/27Rakevius Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/27Sabrina Rainey Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/27Shannon Rowe Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/27Shaun Lee Johnson Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 9/27Suri Matrice Jelks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/27Tony Manuel Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 11/27Tyler Vance Agnew Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/27Alexander Ingram Open container law, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 13/27Antonio Lancaster Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/27Antonio Morris Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/27Antonio R Golden Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/27Brittany Miles Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/27Chelsea Grammer Alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, legend drugs/possess without prescription, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/27Christy Ann Smith Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/27David Alen Auter Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/27Dexter Parram Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/27021 Show Caption Hide Caption 22/27022 Show Caption Hide Caption 23/27023 Show Caption Hide Caption 24/27024 Show Caption Hide Caption 25/27025 Show Caption Hide Caption 26/27026 Show Caption Hide Caption 27/27027 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/18/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest