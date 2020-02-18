Mugshots : Madison County : 02/14/20 – 02/18/20

1/27 Sean Dillon Henley Violation of probation, theft over $1000, theft of services, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/27 Akisha Coby Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/27 John Freeman Hess Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/27 Melissa Pitcher Shoplifting/theft of property



5/27 Rakevius Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/27 Sabrina Rainey Violation of community corrections

7/27 Shannon Rowe Failure to appear, violation of probation

8/27 Shaun Lee Johnson Violation of order of protection



9/27 Suri Matrice Jelks Violation of community corrections

10/27 Tony Manuel Failure to comply

11/27 Tyler Vance Agnew Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/27 Alexander Ingram Open container law, reckless driving



13/27 Antonio Lancaster Aggravated domestic assault

14/27 Antonio Morris Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/27 Antonio R Golden Aggravated assault

16/27 Brittany Miles Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/27 Chelsea Grammer Alteration of serial numbers, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, legend drugs/possess without prescription, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

18/27 Christy Ann Smith Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/27 David Alen Auter Aggravated assault

20/27 Dexter Parram Driving on revoked/suspended license



The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/18/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.