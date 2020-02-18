New Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses now on sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s time to purchase your new hunting and fishing license.

The new 2020-21 Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale.

All current yearly hunting and fishing licenses expire February 29.

You can now select to auto-renew your license and never worry about it expiring again.

Customers can also purchase a new design of the collector’s card for any annual license.

Licenses are available online anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go” app, or at one of more than 700 license agents across the state.

100% of hunting and fishing license fees go to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee.