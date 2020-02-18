Off-duty corrections officer fatally shot by police

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An off-duty corrections officer has been fatally shot by police in Tennessee.

News outlets report 29-year-old Travis Mullins was involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store Monday evening.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Mullins targeted a woman he had been dating.

Greeneville police responded to investigate the crash. Mullins had left but returned to the scene with a gun.

Officers disarmed and attempted to arrest him but he was able to get another gun from his vehicle and point it at officers.

A Greeneville officer then fatally shot him.

Mullins had been a corrections officer for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.