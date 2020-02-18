Officials search for Trenton man near Forked Deer River

CROCKETT CO., Tenn.– A Trenton man is missing in Crockett County, and officials are on the lookout.

Brandon Hensley, 27, went missing sometime Monday, and family members found his car parked off of Highway 88 near the Forked Deer River near the Crockett and Lauderdale County line.

Officials say Hensley is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Family members say they’re concerned about Hensley’s disappearance and his mental health.

Multiple agencies are searching the river area and are running into weather-related challenges.

“The river is up. The rain doesn’t bother us as much as the river’s height. It’s dangerous, and there are some things from what I understand they can’t really do that they’d normally do if the river was a lot lower,” Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce said.

If you see Hensley, you’re asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 696-2104.