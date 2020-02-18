Regional basketball tournament coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– A special basketball event is is coming to the Hub City for the first time.

The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT, along with Jackson city officials, made a special announcement.

One of TBT’s regional tournaments will be played at Oman Arena in Jackson Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26.

The Jackson TN Underdawgs, who’ve played in TBT five times and made it to quarterfinals in 2019, will be playing in this hometown tournament.

Team members and coaching staff say they’re excited for this opportunity to play at home.

“Every year, we’ve had to load up and travel, which means expenses, and our family and friends trying to travel along with us,” Underdawgs head coach Dexter Williams said.

“We’re looking forward to just a good atmosphere, where we can all come together as classmates, friends, family, and actually represent our city,” Underdawgs player Antwan Long said.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit their website.