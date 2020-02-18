Supporters ask governor to spare death row inmate’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee death row inmate Nicholas Sutton has been placed on death watch.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Sutton was moved to a cell next to the execution chamber early Tuesday where he’ll be under 24-hour surveillance.

The 58-year-old is scheduled to be executed Thursday for killing a fellow inmate.

Sutton also committed three other murders when he was just 18 years old.

Supporters say Sutton transformed himself in prison. They’re asking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to spare his life.

If the execution goes forward, Sutton will be the fifth person to die in Tennessee’s electric chair in the past 16 months.