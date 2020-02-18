Tennessee state services go mobile with new app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new mobile app is making it easier for Tennesseans to access state government services.

“MyTN” is now available to download from the Apple and Android store.

“State government services are utilized by every citizen, and we want to provide access to those services where it’s most convenient – on your mobile device,” State Chief Information Officer Stephanie Dedmon said.

Citizens will be able to access the following services via the mobile app:

Driver Services allowing customers to renew or get a duplicate license, renew a handgun carry permit, upgrade the Graduated Driver license (GDL) and more. Initial application for a Real ID will need to be made in person

Hunting and fishing licenses

Boat registration

Tennessee Felony Offender Information Lookup (FOIL)

Child Abuse Referral and Tracking (CARAT)

Information regarding Pick Tennessee Products including locating farmer’s markets and local meats, produce, dairy products and more, as well as tourism across the state

Kidcentral TN, a resource for Tennessee families including information on popular parenting topics in education, health, development and family support

Information about doing business in Tennessee, such as the state’s business climate, workforce and quality of life

Information regarding the Tennessee State Museum including exhibits, programs and event schedules

Visit MyTN.gov to easily download the app to your device by clicking the Apple or Android store icons.

Additional services will be added to the app later this year.