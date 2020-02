UTM hosts gender reveal for baby goats

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin held an unusual gender reveal this week.

Boy or girl? How about one of each.

UTM welcomed a set of twin baby goats, and Chancellor Keith Carver took part in the reveal.

Students are encouraged to vote for their names which are expected to be announced next week.