Weakley Co. resident gets money back following scam

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office announced good and bad news in a news release on Tuesday.

The release says a resident who sent $1,500 in the mail after believing he had won Publishers Clearing House has had his money returned.

The release says investigators were able to have a hold placed on the mail before it was delivered in Missouri.

In the same release, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department says a separate resident fell victim to a scam out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The victim sent $3,500 dollars in the mail, believing they had been given a $150,000 grant, according to the release.

The package was delivered. However the sheriff’s office is working with Oklahoma City police to find the person who took the cash, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents that if someone request money for a prize or for cash, it is not real.

The Internal Revenue Service, Social Security and sheriff’s office will never call you to ask for money.