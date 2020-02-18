Woman accused of phone threats turns herself in

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff John Mehr reports that Megon Smith turned herself into the Madison County Criminal Justice Center at 4:40 Tuesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office previously had requested help in locating Ms. Smith.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Ms. Smith based on threats communicated to a school administrator, by phone, to shoot up North Parkway Middle School.

Sheriff Mehr thanks the public and the Media for their assistance and support in locating Ms. Smith.