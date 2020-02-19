2019 Woman of the Year announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans are celebrating a special woman.

On Wednesday, Suzanne Allison was honored as the 2019 Rotary Woman of the Year.

Allison was presented with the award at the Jackson Rotary Club’s monthly meeting.

She told those who were gathered at the luncheon that she learned to serve and give back to the community by watching her parents at church and at a local civic club.

“We’re very proud to honor Suzanne Allison because of the many wonderful deeds that she’s done in our community for decades,” Rotary club member Frank McMeen said.

Organizers say this award presentation helps to maintain more than six decades of tradition in honoring true community leaders.