54 dogs, cats removed from Henderson Co. home

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — More than 50 dogs and cats were removed from a Henderson County home Wednesday, according to Animal Rescue Corps.

ARC says 54 animals were removed from a home in Cedar Grove, where the animals were found living in dilapidated enclosures, running loose on the property, and suffering from parasites and infections, according to a news release.

The release says the rescue is a part of Operation Desperate Days.

The animals were surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps by the homeowner, the release says.

