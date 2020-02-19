Douglas signs with Bethel

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side football standout Timothy Douglas signed his official letter of intent today to continue his athletic career with Bethel University.

On the gridiron, Douglas helped lead the Hawks in a variety of ways, finishing his career with over 400 yards receiving, 300 yards rushing, and 350 yards passing. On the defensive side of the ball, Douglas recorded 182 total tackles, and was responsible for 14 turnovers.

He was also a three time, first team All-Region selection, and was named the Region 6 4A Athlete of the Year for the 2019 season.