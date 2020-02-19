Memphis inmate death under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say the death of an inmate at a jail in downtown Memphis is under investigation.

News outlets report 32-year-old Tommy Young was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced the investigation into the death on Tuesday.

The Commercial Appeal reports Young was being held on a $100 bond for an assault charge from 2017.

He had been jailed since Jan. 31, roughly two years after the incident occurred.

The executive director of a criminal justice nonprofit says Young shouldn’t have been held in the jail because he wasn’t a risk to authorities.