Mugshots : Madison County : 02/18/20 – 02/19/20 February 19, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Dontrell Burrage Possession of stolen property 2/25Sakara A Forman Reckless endangerment 3/25Shannon Parker Driving under the influence 4/25Tavares T Jones Criminal trespass 5/25Antonio Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license 6/25Cody Otasowie Shoplifting/theft of property 7/25Craigery Whitman Aggravated domestic assault 8/25Danesha Shivers Violation of probation 9/25David Booher Failure to appear 10/25Dominque Holmes Violation of probation 11/25Gerald Johnson Disorderly conduct 12/25Jeremiah R Justice Failure to appear 13/25Jerome D Parram Driving on revoked/suspended license 14/25Joshua James Aggravated assault, theft under $1000, evading arrest, interfere with emergency call, driving on revoked/suspended license 15/25Ladreama Outlaw Violation of probation 16/25Marcus Clark Failure to appear 17/25Maurice H Shaw Schedule I drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia 18/25Maxine Douglas Shoplifting/theft of property 19/25Nicholas Skinner Violation of probation 20/25Octavious Buntyn Violation of parole 21/25Poncho Watkins Failure to appear 22/25Reymond Joseph Driving while unlicensed 23/25Ronald Ray Reeves Violation of probation 24/25Sebrena Blayde Driving on revoked/suspended license 25/25Vicki Lashay Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/19/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots