Mugshots : Madison County : 02/18/20 – 02/19/20

1/25 Dontrell Burrage Possession of stolen property

2/25 Sakara A Forman Reckless endangerment

3/25 Shannon Parker Driving under the influence

4/25 Tavares T Jones Criminal trespass



5/25 Antonio Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/25 Cody Otasowie Shoplifting/theft of property

7/25 Craigery Whitman Aggravated domestic assault

8/25 Danesha Shivers Violation of probation



9/25 David Booher Failure to appear

10/25 Dominque Holmes Violation of probation

11/25 Gerald Johnson Disorderly conduct

12/25 Jeremiah R Justice Failure to appear



13/25 Jerome D Parram Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/25 Joshua James Aggravated assault, theft under $1000, evading arrest, interfere with emergency call, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/25 Ladreama Outlaw Violation of probation

16/25 Marcus Clark Failure to appear



17/25 Maurice H Shaw Schedule I drug violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/25 Maxine Douglas Shoplifting/theft of property

19/25 Nicholas Skinner Violation of probation

20/25 Octavious Buntyn Violation of parole



21/25 Poncho Watkins Failure to appear

22/25 Reymond Joseph Driving while unlicensed

23/25 Ronald Ray Reeves Violation of probation

24/25 Sebrena Blayde Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/25 Vicki Lashay Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/19/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.