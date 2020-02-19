Narcotics seized in undercover operation

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The 28th Judicial Drug Task Force has confirmed the recovery of almost 5 ounces of fentanyl, 1 ounce of heroin and a quarter pound of narcotics following a series of undercover operations, according to a release from the task force.

On Tuesday, investigators arranged to purchase heroin from a person they believed to be the source of the fentanyl that led to an overdose in Humboldt earlier this month, according to the release.

A suspect named Maurice Shaw was arrested following the sale, and police then searched his nearby home where they found additional narcotics in the shed, according to the release.

The operations were conducted by agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They were assisted by the Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics, according to the release.

The release says the sale and the home were within a drug free school zone, which could result in additional convictions.

The investigation is currently ongoing.