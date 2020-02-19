Off-duty cops on a date stop robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, Kentucky Metro Police Department released surveillance video of an attempted robbery at a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on Saturday.

The suspect was armed and demanded cash from an employee behind the counter, according to police.

What the suspect didn’t know was that there were two off-duty police officers eating in the restaurant.

The officers confronted the suspect and caught him a block away.

Detective Chase McKeown and his wife, Officer Nicole McKeown, were on a date at the restaurant.

The officers are from the Elizabethtown Police Department and have been married for six months.