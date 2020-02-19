Officials speak after more than 50 dogs, cats rescued

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several dogs have been rescued from a local residence.

Officials with Animal Rescue Corps say the living conditions of these dogs and cats are inadequate.

Wednesday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department received a call of several animals allegedly being neglected at a local residence.

Animal Rescue Corps and other Henderson County officials came out to the home, removing 54 dogs and cats.

The rescue was part of Operation Desperate Days.

Officials say the owner has surrendered all of the animals and is cooperating with the investigation.

“This is a situation where unaltered animals, over a number of years, were able to reproduce,” said Mike Cunningham, Public Information Officer for Animal Rescue Corps.

Cunningham says most of the animals were living outdoors.

“A camper shell over here is not an adequate, laying on the ground is not an adequate housing for an animal, they’re still exposed to the cold,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham says that some of the animals contracted parasites and had hair loss, and temperatures in West Tennessee are likely to drop soon.

“Law enforcement knew something needed to be done quickly,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham says the dogs will be fully vetted and treated for their wounds at a shelter in Lebanon.

After the animals are treated they will be taken to Animal Rescue Corps’ placement partners to find homes for the dogs.

Cunningham says the medical conditions of the animals will be costly so if you would like to donate click here.

After the animals are treated they will be taken to Animal Rescue Corps’ placement partners to find homes for the pets.

Animal Rescue Corps says 40 of those animals were dogs and the remaining 14 were cats.