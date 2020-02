SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Sullivan County girl.

The TBI says 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell went missing Dec. 26, 2019. However she was not reported missing until Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.