Amber Alert issued for girl, 1, not seen since Dec. 26

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Investigators in Tennessee worked all night Wednesday and into Thursday morning searching for a 15-month-old girl who hasn’t been seen since the day after Christmas.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Evelyn Boswell was reported missing Tuesday but reportedly hasn’t been seen since Dec. 26.

It’s unclear why the girl wasn’t reported missing until weeks after her disappearance.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says it’s following up on several tips in the case.