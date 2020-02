Bard signs with Carson Newman

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington’s own Duerell Bard signed this afternoon with Carson-Newman to extend his playing career on the football field.

During his time as a Tiger, Bard recorded a total of 225 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions at the middle linebacker position. He was an All-Region selection for the past 3 years, and was also selected to play in the Blue/Grey All-American game at AT&T stadium in Texas.