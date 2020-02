Browning recalls holsters

Browning is recalling one of its pistol holsters.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







The leather holster’s design can change the position of the safety on the gun and could lead to the gun firing unexpectedly.

The holster is designed to carry Browning .380-caliber and .22-caliber pistols.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact Browning for a free replacement.

Browning can be contacted at (800) 945-5372 or by email at HolsterRecall@browning.com.

More information on their website.