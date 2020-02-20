Comptroller’s Office releases statement on Decatur Co. audit

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office confirmed “serious findings” Thursday after an audit of Decatur County.

In a news release, the Comptroller’s Office says the financial position of Decatur County General Hospital is unclear because there has not been an outside audit since 2016. The release says that is the primary reason behind the audit resulting in an adverse opinion on the county’s component unit’s in the 2019 report.

The Comptroller’s Office says an adverse opinion is given after financial statements are not fairly presented.

The audit includes 10 findings, which detail deficiencies and areas of noncompliance in the Office of County Mayor, Office of Assessor of Property and the Decatur County Public Library.

The audit findings include expenditures that exceed the appropriations from the county commission to the Office of the County Mayor, accounting deficiencies, failure to issue competitive bids for a used fire truck, and failure to maintain adequate employee leave records, according to the release.

We’ll have more on those audit findings tonight on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.