High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 20)
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 20, 2020:
GIRLS:
District 13 A
Greenfield 75 / Gleason 47
Union City 47 / Dresden 41 (OT)
District 13 AA
Westview 50 / South Gibson 14
Dyersburg 41 / Crockett County 36
District 15 AA
Haywood 57 / Fayette Ware 54
Covington 66 / Bolivar 28
BOYS:
District 11 A
McKenzie 76 / Huntingdon 44
Bruceton 63 / West Carroll 59
District 13 AAA
Liberty Tech 64 / Hardin County 53
District 14 A
Middleton 49 / Gibson County 29
Humboldt 70 / Halls 52
District 14 AA
Lexington 55 / Scotts Hill 52
McNairy 66 / Chester County 43
North Side 47 / Riverside 33