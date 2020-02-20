High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 20)

Alex Northcut

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 20, 2020:

GIRLS:

District 13 A

Greenfield 75 / Gleason 47

Union City 47 / Dresden 41 (OT)

 

District 13 AA

Westview 50 / South Gibson 14

Dyersburg 41 / Crockett County 36

 

District 15 AA

Haywood 57 / Fayette Ware 54

Covington 66 / Bolivar 28

 

 

BOYS:

District 11 A

McKenzie 76 / Huntingdon 44

Bruceton 63 / West Carroll 59

 

District 13 AAA

Liberty Tech 64 / Hardin County 53

 

District 14 A

Middleton 49 / Gibson County 29

Humboldt 70 / Halls 52

 

District 14 AA

Lexington 55 / Scotts Hill 52

McNairy 66 / Chester County 43

North Side 47 / Riverside 33

Related Posts