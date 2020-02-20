Kolcraft recalls inclined sleeper accessory

Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory that’s included with its bassinets.

The company has announced the recall due to infant fatalities reported with the use of other inclined sleep products.

These bassinets were sold nationwide.

If you have one of these, take the inclined sleeper accessory out and do not use it.

You can contact Kolcraft for a money voucher or a refund as well.

They can be contacted at (800) 453-7673 or by email at customerservice@kolcraft.com.

More information is available on their website.