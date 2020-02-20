Mugshots : Madison County : 02/19/20 – 02/20/20

1/18 Timara Davis Disorderly conduct

2/18 Amanda Polston Violation of community corrections

3/18 Ceasar White Schedule II drug violations

4/18 Christopher Cook Failure to appear



5/18 Jennifer Vaughn Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

6/18 Joshua Mcdougle Simple domestic assault

7/18 Julio Dominguez Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment

8/18 Kiarra Anderson Vandalism



9/18 Luis Rivera-diaz Theft over $1,000, identity theft

10/18 Mathew Smith Failure to appear

11/18 Natallie Hurley Failure to appear

12/18 Patrick Bowman Failure to appear



13/18 Patrick Harris Aggravated assault

14/18 Richard Lee Morris Violation of probation

15/18 Shanautica Farris Vandalism

16/18 Terrance Northern Violation of community corrections



17/18 Terry Cheairs Harassment

18/18 Tracy Humphreys DUI





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/20/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.