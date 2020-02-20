Second day of interviews begins in search for superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another round of interviews started Thursday as the search continues for a new superintendent for Jackson-Madison County Schools.

School board members interviewed Chief Academic Officer of Jackson-Madison County Schools, Dr. Jared Myracle, and Shelby County Schools’ Executive Director of Student Support Services, Dr. Roderick Richmond.

“I think my connection to the community, my experience in the system and what we’ve been able to accomplish in terms of our academic plan over the last few years calls for continuing that plan and continuing to achieve some of those results,” Myracle said.

“I’ve been a teacher, an assistant principal a district leader for the last 12 years with results, so I believe that I would be the perfect fit for Jackson-Madison County, which is an urban district coming from Shelby County and working with some of our most challenging schools,” Richmond said.

School board members asked each candidate the same two questions.

“I think that it would be a great opportunity for someone, especially like someone like myself who is looking for his first opportunity as a superintendent. I am really excited about the possibilities that Jackson presents. I am going to be a great advocate for this community as well as for the students,” Richmond said.

“We want to continue with our current academic plan. We want to provide more training for our teachers so they can do the best job possible, implementing the curriculum that we have in teaching our students. We have to spend some time talking about behavior to make sure we have resources at our schools, so that there are support for our students,” Myracle said.

The school board has called a special meeting Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. to narrow down the candidates to the top two or three.

The final two candidates, Dr. Ron Woodard and Dr. Versie Hamlett, are scheduled to have interviews Thursday as well.

Finalist interviews are scheduled for March 12.