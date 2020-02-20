Second recall issued on Contigo water bottle

A recall is being announced, once again, after the solution to the problem is now a problem of it’s own.

Contigo previously recalled millions of kid’s water bottles due to a choking hazard back in August.

The company is now recalling the replacement lids it provided due to that recall. The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach just like the previous ones.

Only black colored spout bases and spout cover models are being recalled.

The water bottles were previously sold at Walmart and Target.

If you have one of these water bottles or one of the replacement lids, do not use them.

Contact Contigo for a free water bottle at (888) 262-0622.

You can find more information about the recall on their website.