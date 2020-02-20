TCAT McKenzie holds CTE Signing Day

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A large group of high school students prepared for their college signing day, but it wasn’t for sports.

“Today, we’re having our Career and Technical Education Signing Day, the NC3.net Signing Day. Over 70 schools nationwide are participating in this,” Tennessee College of Applied Technology vice president John Penn Ridgeway said.

This year’s signing day at TCAT McKenzie was their biggest ever. In fact, they had to move it to the hallway because the original room wasn’t big enough.

“We have currently 42 participants here at McKenzie to start with us either in the summer or fall of 2020,” Ridgeway said. “I think we have 11 area high schools represented.”

“I’ve never really been the one to accept a lot of attention, so for me it’s kind of special today,” said TCAT signee John Dublin.

Dublin is going into heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and refrigeration. He wants others his age to look at the benefits of a technical career.

“A lot of kids these days should get out more and explore bigger and better options in the technical field,” Dublin said.

“Most of our students that come through and finish in 12 to 20 months are placed,” Ridgeway said. “We’re placing over 90 percent of our students in CTE type jobs.”

“I like to help people any way I can. So hands on for stuff that a lot of people don’t know how to do, would be a great thing for me,” Dublin said.

The event was live-streamed and students were given a free cap after signing.