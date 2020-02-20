The Wacked Out Weiner comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is opening it’s doors in the Hub City.

The Wacked Out Wiener serves all kinds of hot dogs, along with sides of loaded nachos and Frito pies.

The first restaurant opened in Foley, Alabama in 2016.

Now one of its restaurants is opening here in Jackson on Stonebrook place next to Kroger.

“It’s something different. I mean, of course you can go to your regular, old chains. And while we are a chain, this is the only one in the state of Tennessee,” franchise owner Mike Snyder said.

The new restaurant will open Friday at 11 a.m.