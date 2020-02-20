Wife of WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor cited for shoplifting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee woman has been cited at a local store accusing her of alleged misdemeanor shoplifting.

Lorrie Douglass, wife of WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Brad Douglass, says she was in the self-checkout at Walmart on Emporium Drive and rang up several items.

Douglass says she was stopped by store security, accusing her of not ringing up or misscanning several items she was purchasing.

Douglass says she then paid Walmart in full for the items.

She has retained a lawyer and plans to fight the allegation in the coming days.

Douglass is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

She has entered a not guilty plea.

