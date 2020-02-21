Bill proposes parental panels at libraries

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rep. Andy Holt is pushing forward a new bill which he claims would prevent children from being exposed to what he calls “explicit materials” in libraries.

“What we’re endeavoring to do with this legislation is create a panel of five individuals who will specifically review the activities and materials that will be present at the library,” Rep. Holt said.

Rep. Holt, R-Dresden, cited a Cookeville event called “Drag Queen Story Hour,” where drag queens read books to children.

Rep. Holt says he believes there is evidence the presentations read “inappropriate material” to kids.

“Are activities like Drag Queen Story Hour occurring? Yes they are. Question is: Do you think that is appropriate for young children to be exposed to?” Rep. Holt said.

The term “material” is broad and could include items like books, even though Rep. Holt says that is not the focus of the bill.

“The sole focus of this legislation is not on written materials, but it’s on other activities, presentations and discussions,” he said.

Jackson-Madison County Library Director Dinah Harris declined to discuss the proposed bill, but said the library has specific policies about explicit and age-appropriate material.

“We vet them before we add them, and they’re usually in a list somewhere or publication somewhere saying this is what the children want to read,” Harris said.

A library group already reviews books and makes sure they’re in an age-appropriate section. For example, you’re not going to find a teen book in the kids section.

When it comes to what material children read, Harris says the responsibility ultimately falls on the parent.

“The library cannot be the parents of all the children and everybody that comes in the library. When a parent gets a library card for a child, they’re accepting responsibility as a parent,” she said.

Rep. Holt says he does not view the proposed bill as unnecessary censorship, and he expects it to pass the legislature.

“It is my effort to curtail that, and I am completely unapologetic about that,” he said.

Harris adds that the library does have a form to fill out if you believe there is inappropriate material in the library.