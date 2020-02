Chandler signs with University of the Cumberlands

JACKSON, Tenn. — This afternoon, North Side’s Cortez Chandler solidified his future as a college athlete, signing with the University of the Cumberlands.

As a linebacker, Chandler finished with 80 tackles, and was a first team All-State selection, as well as the Region 6 4A Linebacker of the Year. Chandler was a key figure in helping turn the Indians program around, leading North Side to two consecutive postseason appearances.