Families dance the night away at Arlington Elementary

JACKSON, Tenn.– Fathers, daughters, mothers and sons dressed to the nines for a local dance.

Arlington Elementary School hosted their second annual father/daughter mother/son Valentine’s Day dance Friday night.

They had a Dancing with the Stars type friendly competition. They even had judges.

“This is our chance to bring in our Arlington families and have an opportunity for our teachers and the staff to hang out with our moms and our dads and our kids,” said school counselor, Aimee Evans.

The top three dance winners received a trophy.