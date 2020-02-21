High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 21)

Alex Northcut

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 21, 2020:

GIRLS:

District 11 A

West Carroll 64 / Clarksburg 36

Huntingdon 51 / McKenzie 28

 

District 14 A

Gibson County 71 / Madison 44

Humboldt 47 / Peabody 41 (OT)

 

District 14 AA

McNairy 53 / Scotts Hill 46

South Side 59 / Chester County 48

 

Division II-A West Region

TCA 70 / USJ 53

 

 

BOYS:

District 13 A

Union City 75 / South Fulton 53

 

District 13 AA

South Gibson 61 / Westview 59

Dyersburg 52 / Crockett County 49

 

District 15 AA

Bolivar 75 / Fayette Ware 56

Covington 81 / Ripley 66

Related Posts