High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 21)
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 21, 2020:
GIRLS:
District 11 A
West Carroll 64 / Clarksburg 36
Huntingdon 51 / McKenzie 28
District 14 A
Gibson County 71 / Madison 44
Humboldt 47 / Peabody 41 (OT)
District 14 AA
McNairy 53 / Scotts Hill 46
South Side 59 / Chester County 48
Division II-A West Region
TCA 70 / USJ 53
BOYS:
District 13 A
Union City 75 / South Fulton 53
District 13 AA
South Gibson 61 / Westview 59
Dyersburg 52 / Crockett County 49
District 15 AA
Bolivar 75 / Fayette Ware 56
Covington 81 / Ripley 66