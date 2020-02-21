Kentucky man pleads guilty in decade-long wire fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to allegations of wire fraud in U.S. District Court.

Mark Whitaker, 49, allegedly concealed a scheme to defraud the federal E-Rate Program, a Federal Communications Commission program that distributes money to schools and libraries for internet access, telecommunications services and equipment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The release says Whitaker helped manage two companies for a co-defendant, which participated as E-Rate Program vendors for public school districts in Tennessee and Missouri.

The release says Whitaker submitted false certifications, including certifications that schools had been invoiced and that the companies had not paid any “kickbacks.”

One of those schools was Crockett County, according to the release, and a district in Missouri.

The release says a Crockett County consultant received gifts and bribes, and the Missouri schools were not billed the full co-pays.

Whitaker’s sentencing is scheduled for July 23.

He faces a maximum of three years imprisonment, one year of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.