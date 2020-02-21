Mugshots : Madison County : 02/20/20 – 02/21/20 February 21, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Helen Nicholson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Angel Portesgil Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Bobby Hart Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Desmond Cole Failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Edward Whiting DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Emma Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Howard Atkins DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Johnathan Millmeyer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Keith Ross Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Marlica Murphy Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Matthew Buford Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Pamela Ross Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Rhonda Loggin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Robert Bailey Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Samuel Smith Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Shani Harvey Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Timothy Casterlow Violations of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Tyron Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Willie Allen Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/20/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/21/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest