Mugshots : Madison County : 02/20/20 – 02/21/20

1/19 Helen Nicholson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/19 Angel Portesgil Driving while unlicensed

3/19 Bobby Hart Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

4/19 Desmond Cole Failure to comply, failure to appear



5/19 Edward Whiting DUI

6/19 Emma Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/19 Howard Atkins DUI

8/19 Johnathan Millmeyer Failure to appear



9/19 Keith Ross Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/19 Marlica Murphy Simple domestic assault

11/19 Matthew Buford Vandalism

12/19 Pamela Ross Failure to appear



13/19 Rhonda Loggin Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Robert Bailey Violation of probation

15/19 Samuel Smith Violation of community corrections

16/19 Shani Harvey Failure to appear



17/19 Timothy Casterlow Violations of conditions of community supervision

18/19 Tyron Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/19 Willie Allen Driving while unlicensed







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/20/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/21/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.