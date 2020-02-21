New “MyTN” app available for download

You can now access state government services through a new mobile app called MyTN.

Customers will be able to renew or order a duplicate driver’s license, renew a handgun carry permit, find information about doing business in Tennessee, search for felony offenders and locate farmers markets and local foods across the state.

More services are expected to be added this year as well.

The app is available for download now from the Apple and Android stores. To download the app, visit TN.gov.