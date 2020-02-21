Search continues for missing man on Forked Deer River

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. — Officials continue the search for a missing Trenton man.

“We’ve got two main objectives here, to find this gentleman and to keep our people safe,” Crockett County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Eric Uselton said.

Brandon Hensley, 27, is still missing, and search crews consisting of multiple agencies from across West Tennessee continue their search for him.

“We’ve got a lot of cooperation from the different counties, rescue agencies, volunteers and workers,” Uselton said.

At first, crews ran into weather challenges, including rising river levels.

Hensley was last seen Monday night on Highway 88 near the Forked Deer River at the Crockett-Lauderdale County line.

“The river level is going down, but I think we’re expecting more rain by Monday or Tuesday, two or three more inches, and it’s going to come back up,” Uselton said. “We’ll still be here no matter what, but that is a challenge we aren’t looking forward to.”

Searchers are now dealing with the swift current, which means they can’t drag the bottom of the river.

“We actually probably need to go down a bit more because the current is still so swift. That [dragging] is still something we will be doing,” Uselton said.

Search crews expanded their river search as far north as Dyersburg, and there’s still no sign of Hensley.

Crews are also searching on land and by helicopter.

Uselton says cadaver dogs from Memphis also joined in on the search. Crews plan to keep searching everyday until dark.

If you see Hensley or have heard from him, call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 696-2104.